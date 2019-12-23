News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

President Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

President Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 05:53 PM

President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.

The Trump campaign announced on Monday that he will speak at the “Keep America Great” rally in Toledo on January 9.

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start that week, though it may be delayed as politicians argue over whether to call new witnesses.

Ohio, once an extremely competitive swing state, has trended more Republican in recent years, with President Trump winning the state by an eight percentage point margin in 2016.

A repeat victory in the state is vital to the president’s hopes for re-election in November.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19

Home Office doubles the number of fast-track science fellowship visasHome Office doubles the number of fast-track science fellowship visas

Labour leadership race heats up as party in-fighting continuesLabour leadership race heats up as party in-fighting continues

Egypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging presidentEgypt frees ex-general arrested after challenging president


Lifestyle

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

The sheer volume of offerings can be overwhelming at this time of year, so Des O'Driscoll picks some of the best shows to watch or recordChristmas TV highlights for the next three days

From the lap of luxury to chill-out spas — we’ve rounded up the best short breaks between Christmas and the New YearThinking of a festive mini break? If so here's some Twixmas breaks that might suit!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »