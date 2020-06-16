News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

President Trump signs executive order on US police reform

President Trump signs executive order on US police reform
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 06:12 PM

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing to encourage better practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

President Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while also criticising Democrats.

“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” he said before signing the order flanked by police.

President Trump and the Republicans have been rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged for weeks across the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

It is a sudden shift for the Republican Party — and one Democrats are watching warily — that shows how quickly the protests have changed the political conversation and pressured Washington to act.

But President Trump, throughout the crisis, has continued to emphasise his support for law enforcement, and even on Tuesday railed against those who committed violence during the largely peaceful protests.

President Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use of force complaints in their records.

And it would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage co-responder programmes, in which social workers join police when they respond to non-violent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues.

President Trump said that, under a new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned “except if an officer’s life is at risk”.

Chokeholds are already largely banned in police departments nationwide.

President Trump framed his plan as an alternative to the “defund the police” movement that has emerged from the protests and which he slammed as “radical and dangerous”.

“Americans know the truth: Without police there is chaos. Without law there is anarchy and without safety there is catastrophe,” he said.

President Trump’s audience included police officials and members of Congress, and came after he met at the White House with the families of men and women who have been killed in interactions with police.

“To all of the hurting families, I want you to know that all Americans mourn by your side,” he said. “Your loved ones will not have died in vain.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

George FloydPoliceTrumpTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashesFrance sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashes

Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’

EU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App StoreEU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App Store

Man arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protestMan arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protest


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »