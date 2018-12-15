NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

President Trump says Interior Secretary is leaving administration

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 03:06 PM

President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke – who is facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest – will leave the administration at the end of the year.

President Trump tweeted that Mr Zinke “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week.

The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.

Mr Zinke, a former Republican congressman from Montana, is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.

Mr Zinke played a leading part in President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development.

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as President Trump heads into his third year in office.

The president on Friday named budget director Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff.

- Press Association


Related Articles

Donald Trump names Mick Mulvaney as his White House chief of staff

Trump knew hush money payments were wrong, says disgraced lawyer

Cohen: I paid off two women because Trump was concerned about election

Trump ‘never directed’ former lawyer to break the law

More in this Section

4,400-year-old priest’s tomb uncovered in Egypt

Labour must ‘come off the fence’ and back a second EU vote, says MP

Man charged with planning act of terror in Newcastle remanded in custody

All animals safe after fire tears through Chester Zoo enclosure


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »