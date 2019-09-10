President Trump sacks National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Mr Trump tweeted today that he told Mr Bolton on Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House.

He said Mr Bolton submitted his resignation this morning.

Mr Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Mr Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration”.

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Mr Bolton, who was seen as one of the hawks in the administration, then gave his version of events with a tweet of his own.

He said: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow’.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Mr Bolton also served in the administration of former president George W. Bush.