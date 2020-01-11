News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
President Trump expresses support for ‘brave’ Iranians

Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 10:51 PM

President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian regime to allow human rights groups to monitor protests in the Islamic Republic.

The call comes in the aftermath of the regime acknowledging that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week.

Via Twitter, President Trump expressed his support for the “brave, long-suffering people” of Iran after hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest over the government’s belated acknowledgement of shooting down the plane, killing all 176 passengers on board.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took to Twitter to express his support for the Iranian people, and lashed out against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the “regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude”.

The protesters demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and tried.

Police broke up the demonstrations.

