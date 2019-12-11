News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Premier League footballer to face trial in UK over coffee shop crash

Premier League footballer to face trial in UK over coffee shop crash
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 11:51 AM

Premier League football player Jordon Ibe will face trial for allegedly driving away after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop this summer.

The Bournemouth midfielder, 23, is accused of driving off after ploughing into The Pantry on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, south London, in the early hours of July 30.

The shop was so badly damaged the entire shop front had to be removed from its foundations to render it safe.

A Mercedes parked in front of the shop also suffered minor damage.

Bromley Magistrates’ Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Bromley Magistrates’ Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The player appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, where he denied failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He did not enter his pleas to a second charge of driving without due care and attention.

Ibe, who signed for Bournemouth from Liverpool in 2016 for a reported £15 million fee, was charged by postal requisition on October 29.

Prosecutor George Crivelli said the white Bentley Bentayga 4×4 had remained at the scene for just a few minutes before reversing and driving off after the crash at around 4.50am.

Mr Crivelli said: “The defendant has been involved in a collision – his vehicle has left the road, collided with a parked car and crashed into a shop front.

“The vehicle remained for a short period before driving off.”

The prosecutor said no person had left any details or made themselves known to police.

Ibe’s car also suffered significant damage, with part of it left in the rubble of the shop front, the court heard.

Jonathan Morrissey, for Ibe, said the player claims he waited for a reasonable length of time and nobody made themselves available to exchange details.

Listing the case for trial on February 10 at Bexley Magistrates’ Court, magistrate Philip Widdowson said: “If you fail to attend, you could be committing an offence for which you could be arrested, fined or sent to prison.

“If you commit a sentence while on bail your sentence will be greater.”

Ibe, of Poole, Dorset, was accompanied to court by a friend.

READ MORE

Lotto chief 'deeply sorry' after top prizes excluded from three scratchcard games

More on this topic

€40,000 award for boy goalkeeper after hospital 'failed to detect' shard of glass in his hand€40,000 award for boy goalkeeper after hospital 'failed to detect' shard of glass in his hand

Personal damages cap could be subject to disputePersonal damages cap could be subject to dispute

Wife of man on trial for murdering infant son tells court way her husband was treated is 'beyond cruel'Wife of man on trial for murdering infant son tells court way her husband was treated is 'beyond cruel'

'This is no place for holy statues': Carmelite nun at centre of planning row at Skibbereen court "This is no place for holy statues": Carmelite nun at centre of planning row at Skibbereen court

BournemouthBromleyDorsetJordon IbeLondonPooleTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Let battle commence! General Election campaign in picturesLet battle commence! General Election campaign in pictures

Boris Johnson’s aide caught swearing on live TV in response to interview requestBoris Johnson’s aide caught swearing on live TV in response to interview request

Greta Thunberg hits out at governments for avoiding ambitious climate actionGreta Thunberg hits out at governments for avoiding ambitious climate action

UK Election night: The key results, hour-by-hourUK Election night: The key results, hour-by-hour


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »