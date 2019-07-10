News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pregnant women and children reportedly killed in Papua New Guinea tribal violence

Pregnant women and children reportedly killed in Papua New Guinea tribal violence
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:12 AM

More than 20 people including pregnant women and children have been killed in recent tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, according to media reports. The death toll and dates of the violence in the remote highland province of Hela varied in reports by Australian Broadcasting Corp and the Post-Courier newspaper.

Hela governor Philip Undialu told ABC the latest violence was on Monday when 16 people including women and children died at the village of Karida. The killings were probably retaliation for an earlier attack that left around seven dead, Mr Undialu said.

"This has escalated into the massacre of innocent women and kids," Mr Undialu said.

The Post-Courier, based in the South Pacific island nation's capital Port Moresby, reported as many as 24 people were killed in the villages of Karida and Peta since Saturday.

Six people had been ambushed and killed near Peta on Saturday, Hela Police Chief Inspector Teddy Augwi told the newspaper. The victims' relatives retaliated with rifles the next day, killing between 16 and 18 people at Karida, including pregnant women, he said.

"This is not a tribal fight where the opposing villagers face each other on field," Mr Augwi told the newspaper.

This is a fight in guerrilla warfare, meaning they play hide-and-seek and ambush their enemies.

Many villagers had fled the violence, Hela administrator William Bando told the newspaper. It was not immediately clear if any suspects had been arrested. Papua New Guinea Police spokesman Superintendent Dominic Kakas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on social media: "Today is one of the saddest days of my life."

Mr Marape said many of the victims lived in his electorate. The prime minister blamed a police shortage in Hela for the lawlessness.

"How can a province of 400,000 people function with policing law and order with under 60 policemen, and occasional operational military and police that does no more then band aid maintenance?" Mr Marape wrote.

"In memory of the innocent who continue to die at the hands of gun toting criminals, your time is up," he said.

"To all who have guns and kill and hide behind the mask of community, learn from what I will do to criminals who killed innocent people, I am not afraid to use strongest measures in law on you," he added, referring to the death penalty.

READ MORE

Iran warns Britain of ‘repercussions’ over ship seizure

-Press Association

More on this topic

Heineken’s UK pub business under investigation over 'beer ties'Heineken’s UK pub business under investigation over 'beer ties'

Best Western announces Bunratty Castle Hotel as first in BW Singature CollectionBest Western announces Bunratty Castle Hotel as first in BW Singature Collection

Councillor voices concern at lack of public toilet at burial site of WB YeatsCouncillor voices concern at lack of public toilet at burial site of WB Yeats

Sissy that walk, Spider-Man! Andrew Garfield to be guest judge on Drag RaceSissy that walk, Spider-Man! Andrew Garfield to be guest judge on Drag Race

More in this Section

Trump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick styleTrump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick style

Billionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 raceBillionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 race

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space companyRichard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space company

Trump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassadorTrump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassador


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

I have been on antidepressants since I was 20. They have definitely helped with my mental health for the past eight years, but there is a downside: I have zero libido. Until now, this hasn’t been a problem, but I’ve met a man I want to have a fulfilling relationship with — and that includes sex. How do I get my desire back?I’ve lost my libido due to antidepressants

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »