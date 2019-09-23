News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Powerful typhoon batters South Korea

Powerful typhoon batters South Korea
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 02:27 PM

A powerful typhoon has battered parts of South Korea, injuring dozens of people and knocking out power to about 27,000 houses.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan’s southern islands with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea’s interior ministry said the typhoon also saw strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern cities and towns.

The storm did not make landfall on the peninsula as it moved north-east and weakened.

A road is blocked by trees after typhoon Tapah hit Busan, South Korea (Cha Keun-ho/Yonhap via AP)
A road is blocked by trees after typhoon Tapah hit Busan, South Korea (Cha Keun-ho/Yonhap via AP)

The ministry said one person was hurt seriously and 25 others had minor injuries.

Some South Korean media had reported three deaths, but the ministry said none of the deaths were caused by the typhoon.

It flooded streets, damaged houses and led to about 250 flight cancellations at 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries.

The storm disrupted air and train travel in the region during what is a three-day holiday weekend.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Supreme Court to rule on Tuesday on suspension of Parliament challenges

More on this topic

DNA ‘traces serial killer’ who murdered nine females in South KoreaDNA ‘traces serial killer’ who murdered nine females in South Korea

South Korea retaliates after Japan introduces curbs on tradeSouth Korea retaliates after Japan introduces curbs on trade

South KoreaTyphoonTOPIC: South Korea

More in this Section

Estate of late Leicester City team owner sued over crashEstate of late Leicester City team owner sued over crash

Supreme Court to rule on Tuesday on suspension of Parliament challengesSupreme Court to rule on Tuesday on suspension of Parliament challenges

Children killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capitalChildren killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capital

UK Labour tout 32-hour work week and abolishing private schools at ConferenceUK Labour tout 32-hour work week and abolishing private schools at Conference


Lifestyle

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examiner Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: 'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »