Post-mortem reveals British backpacker Amelia Bambridge drowned

A post-mortem examination has found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.

The body of Ms Bambridge was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, where it was taken after being found on Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province said.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of October 23 on the island of Koh Rong.

Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles away.

The provincial police chief earlier said the post-mortem examination would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British Embassy and members of Ms Bambridge’s family.