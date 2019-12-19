News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Post-election Queen's Speech addresses Brexit and NHS funding

Post-election Queen's Speech addresses Brexit and NHS funding
By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 12:02 PM

The second Queen’s Speech of Johnson’s premiership confirmed his aim to put the health service at the heart of the Government’s legislative programme, alongside moves to finally force through Brexit by the end of January.

The British Prime Minister's list of proposed new laws was revealed after he led the Conservatives to their biggest general election victory since 1987.

The UK Government will enshrine in law a commitment on NHS funding, with an extra £33.9 billion per year provided by 2023/24, Mr Johnson said.

Other new laws will mean qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals with a job offer from the NHS can get fast-track visas and support to come to the UK as part of a points-based immigration system.

The Queen's Speech also addressed Brexit and the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which is needed to put the prime minister's Brexit deal into law, will be the first piece of legislation to be debated by the new parliament.

Following the general election, a fresh Withdrawal Agreement Bill is being presented to MPs with some alterations to the last version.

The bill which now includes Mr Johnson's commitment, made during the election campaign, that the Brexit transition period will finish by the end of December 2020, needs to be passed by MPs before the UK can leave the EU on 31 January.

It is just 66 days since the Queen was last asked to conduct the State Opening of Parliament on October 14.

More on this topic

Belfast MP in ‘respectful protest’ against pledge of allegiance to the QueenBelfast MP in ‘respectful protest’ against pledge of allegiance to the Queen

Jury convicts environment protesters ‘with regret’ over London train stuntJury convicts environment protesters ‘with regret’ over London train stunt

British judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulingsBritish judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulings

Ten children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross ChannelTen children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross Channel

Queens SpeechBrexitTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »