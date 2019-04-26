NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Possible Banksy emerges as Extinction Rebellion protests close

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 09:01 AM

The end of the 10 days of climate change protests by Extinction Rebellion activists has been marked by the daubing of what appears to be a Banksy mural.

The environmental artwork sprung up on a wall in Marble Arch around the time the demonstrators gathered nearby to celebrate the closing of their spell of disruption in central London.

While there is no confirmation the piece is by the famed artist, it does bear a similar stencilled style.

It shows a child clutching an Extinction Rebellion sign while crouching near a plant shoot emerging from the earth.

“From this moment despair ends and tactics begin,” accompanying words say.

Skeena Rathor, vision co-ordinator for the activists also known as XR, told the crowd in Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park on Thursday that the event marked a “pause” in their protests.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Peaky Blinders virtual reality game to launch in 2020

Safety fears as new cyclone hits Mozambique

I’m 6% Norwegian, Ed Sheeran tells fans after doing DNA test

Malaysia climber in hospital after two days alone on Annapurna

KEYWORDS

ClimateExtinction RebellionLondon

More in this Section

Peanut allergy can be made worse by desensitising approach, study suggests

Tommy Robinson confirms bid to become MEP during rally in Manchester

No repeat of independence referendum ‘most popular option among voters’

UK police officer jailed after admitting stalking charge


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »