Possible Banksy emerges as Extinction Rebellion protests close

The end of the 10 days of climate change protests by Extinction Rebellion activists has been marked by the daubing of what appears to be a Banksy mural.

The environmental artwork sprung up on a wall in Marble Arch around the time the demonstrators gathered nearby to celebrate the closing of their spell of disruption in central London.

#InternationalRebellion Debrief: London Today, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM Hyde Park, London From the end of this week, Rebels will be getting ready to spread our message wherever we go. A part of that preparation will be to rest, and to pause and reflect.https://t.co/KznKPHC7nr pic.twitter.com/fJ7pgA67zo— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) April 26, 2019

While there is no confirmation the piece is by the famed artist, it does bear a similar stencilled style.

It shows a child clutching an Extinction Rebellion sign while crouching near a plant shoot emerging from the earth.

“From this moment despair ends and tactics begin,” accompanying words say.

Skeena Rathor, vision co-ordinator for the activists also known as XR, told the crowd in Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park on Thursday that the event marked a “pause” in their protests.

- Press Association