Portugal’s Socialist Party secures most votes, according to exit poll

By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 08:52 PM

An exit poll indicates the centre-left Socialist Party has collected the most votes in Portugal’s general election, and is poised to continue in government for another four years.

The estimate, published by the SIC television channel, projects that the Socialists will capture 36-40% of Sunday’s vote.

It says the main opposition Social Democratic Party will get 24-28%.

It gives the radical Left Bloc 9-12%, the Portuguese Communist Party 5-7% and the Christian Democrats 2.4-5%

It estimates turnout at 48.5-52.5%, which would be a record low.

The exit poll by Lisbon University’s public survey department was based on asking people leaving polling stations how they had voted.

The result was roughly in line with opinion polls published before the election.

