Porsche driver reported after blocking UK fire station for ‘wedding emergency’

A Porsche driver in England has been reported to police after blocking the entrance to a fire station there for a “wedding emergency”.

Aston Fire Station staff asked motorists to be “considerate” after the driver also blocked an emergency response vehicle on Tuesday night.

Staff at the station in Birmingham tweeted a picture of the white car parked at the entrance – labelling it “Poor judgment”.

We always ask that you please be considerate when parking your vehicle. However, not only has this vehicle parked right in front of the station, but it has also parked in front of an emergency response vehicle. @WMPolice have been informed. #Shocking pic.twitter.com/27OAy1vpjV — Aston Fire Station (@aston_fire) July 30, 2019

In a tweet, Aston Fire Station said: “We always ask that you please be considerate when parking your vehicle.

“However, not only has this vehicle parked right in front of the station, but it has also parked in front of an emergency response vehicle.

“West Midlands Police have been informed. #Shocking”

The owner of the vehicle blocking our station and our BRV has finally moved it, claiming that it was a "wedding" emergency. No matter the emergency. Dont block emergency service vehicles. Yours and others lives may depend on it. #Emergency #parking #poorjudgement https://t.co/LlGvJjXuCD — Aston Fire Station (@aston_fire) July 30, 2019

After the driver eventually moved his car, the fire station added: “The owner of the vehicle blocking our station and our BRV has finally moved it, claiming that it was a ‘wedding’ emergency.

“No matter the emergency, don’t block emergency service vehicles. Yours and others lives may depend on it.”

READ MORE Daredevil to try and cross Channel on flyboard again after crash in first attempt

- Press Association