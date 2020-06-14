News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at 34

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at 34
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his home in Mumbai, the Press Trust of India news agency and other media outlets reported.

Initial reports citing police in the city said the 34-year-old was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on Sunday.

Rajput, who started his acting career on TV, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Social media was flooded with tributes and messages of condolence, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput … a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter: “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.”

“I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

Rajput played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

His other movies included Kedarnath, Sonchiriya (Golden Bird) and Raabta (Connection).

He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive.

Mumbai, India’s financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.


