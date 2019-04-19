NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope to lead Good Friday procession at the Colosseum in Rome

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 06:48 PM

Pilgrims and tourists have flocked to the Colosseum for the Way of the Cross procession to join Pope Francis for a Good Friday night ritual in Rome.

The procession commemorates the suffering of Jesus.

This year, meditations to be read aloud during the ceremony will reflect on the modern-day plight of migrants whose traffickers force them to endure prostitution and other humiliations.

Pope Francis lies down in prayer at the Vatican (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

As part of heightened security, buses and other traffic were rerouted away from the ancient Roman arena for the evocative, torch-carrying procession, which draws thousands of faithful annually.

Composing the meditations for Way of the Cross, or Via Crucis, event was an Italian missionary nun, Eugenia Bonetti, who has worked for a quarter-century rescuing migrants and other women forced into prostitution on Italy’s streets by human traffickers and other exploiters.

Francis has frequently championed the welfare of migrants and denounced human traffickers.

In an early evening prayer service in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis listened in silence to a homily by the papal preacher.

Readings focused on the torture and suffering Jesus endured before being executed upon a wooden cross.

Pope Francis stands in front of a crucifix as he marks Mass for the Passion of Christ (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Wearing bright-red coloured robes to symbolise the blood shed by Jesus, Francis was helped by aides to kneel in quiet reflection, with his head bowed and hands folded.

He also took his turn kissing a crucifix held up in the centre aisle of the cavernous basilica, then pressed his forehead for a moment against the wooden statue depicting Jesus.

In another moment, he lay prostrate on the basilica floor in a sign of humility.

Solemn Holy Week ceremonies lead to the joyous celebrations of Easter Sunday, when Christians mark their belief of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Wish List: Mellow yellow in the bedroom and beyond

Airline finds owl napping in a plane engine as it performed pre-flight checks

Donkey returned to owner after being found in middle of Chicago road

EU’s 3mt mushroom compost challenge

More in this Section

Facebook says more Instagram passwords exposed than thought

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters to target Heathrow Airport

Actor Bradley Welsh ‘shot dead on his doorstep’ while young daughter was inside

Human error ‘may have caused Israeli spacecraft crash’


Lifestyle

10 ways to help protect your child’s online reputation

Lindsay Woods: Easter break is like the amuse-bouche to the main event, the summer holidays

Birth of Modernism in Irish art

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home mag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »