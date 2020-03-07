News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope to deliver blessings via video-link to help contain coronavirus spread

Pope to deliver blessings via video-link to help contain coronavirus spread
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 01:38 PM

Pope Francis will deliver his next two public blessings via video to prevent crowds from gathering, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The Vatican said in a statement on Saturday that Francis will not hold his Sunday noon blessing from a window over St Peter’s Square, as is tradition, and it will instead be streamed from the library in the Apostolic Palace.

Wednesday’s audience will be handled in the same way.

Francis has also stopped celebrating morning Mass before invited guests at the chapel in the Vatican hotel where he lives, indicating his contact has been extremely limited in an apparent effort to prevent his infection.

Several worshippers wore face masks to attend the Pope’s address last Sunday in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Several worshippers wore face masks to attend the Pope’s address last Sunday in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The 83-year-old is currently recovering from a cold and with part of one lung removed due to a respiratory infection when he was younger, Francis would be at risk of serious complications if he were to catch the virus.

Italy has recommended that elderly people remain at home.

The measures come after the Vatican confirmed its first case of the virus on Friday.

The Pope appeared from a window high above St Peter’s Square for last Sunday’s blessing, pausing twice for short bouts of coughing.

He was also seen coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass just days earlier.

coronavirusCovid-19Pope FrancisThe PopeVaticanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay over false documents claimRonaldinho detained in Paraguay over false documents claim

Two members of Saudi royal family ‘arrested after plotting coup’Two members of Saudi royal family ‘arrested after plotting coup’

Prosecutors push for harsh sentence against Harvey WeinsteinProsecutors push for harsh sentence against Harvey Weinstein

21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus


Lifestyle

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

How do designers represent women at a time when ongoing injustices against them have reached fever pitch? Paul McLauchlan explores the catwalk in the #MeToo era.The many faces of feminity on the catwalk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »