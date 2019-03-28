NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope shunned ring-kissing because he did not want to spread germs, Vatican says

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 01:51 PM

Pope Francis has set the record straight about why he pulled his hand away when throngs of people lined up this week to kiss his ring: for fear of spreading germs.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said that Francis was concerned about hygiene when, after greeting throngs of well-wishers in a lengthy receiving queue in Loreto on Monday, he began pulling his hand away to discourage people from kissing his ring and spreading germs to others.

Pope Francis presents 85-year-old Sister Maria Concetta with a medal (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Video of the incident went viral, with conservative critics blasting what they said was Francis’ disrespect for the tradition.

Mr Gisotti said it was nothing of the sort.

He noted that Francis is more than happy to receive the greeting in small groups, as he did on Wednesday when plenty of people kissed his ring during his general audience.

Mr Gisotti said he had just spoken to the pope about it.

“The Holy Father told me that the motivation was very simple: hygiene,” Mr Gisotti told reporters.

Pope Francis greets the faithful upon his arrival at Loreto’s cathedral (Sandro Perozzi/AP)

“He wants to avoid the risk of contagion for the people, not for him.”

The tradition of kissing the ring of a bishop or pope goes back centuries, as a sign of respect and obedience.

“You all know that he has a great joy in meeting and embracing people, and being embraced by them,” Mr Gisotti said.

Francis is known for gleefully embracing babies given to him to kiss and, germs be damned, sipping from mate gourds offered to him by strangers when he is out and about on his popemobile.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pope Francis to visit three capitals in September tour

Pope Francis praises integration as he visits Rome’s mayor

Pope’s promises on abuse disappoint victims

Pontiff’s mixed message: Time to mind the language

KEYWORDS

Pope FrancisRing

More in this Section

Brexit: what happens next?

‘Herculean, selfless, inglorious’: What the British papers say on May’s vow to step down

Woman with novel gene mutation lives almost pain-free, researchers find

May offers to sacrifice her premiership to get her Brexit deal through


Lifestyle

The rarest Beatles record of them all goes under the hammer

Picture This cement standing as Ireland's favourite band with rollicking Dublin gig

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

James McLoughlin is carving a reputation with the Lord of Music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »