News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope laments modern ‘culture of insults’

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 12:37 PM

Pope Francis has spoken out against what he called today’s “culture of insults” in the world.

In his homily during Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square, Francis also said that “the more we use social media, the less social we are becoming”.

He warned of the temptation to cling to “our little group, to the things and people we like,” saying it was only a “small step from a nest to a sect, even within the church”.

Pope Francis after celebrating Pentecost Mass in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The pope said that “nowadays it is fashionable to hurl adjectives”, and recommended people respond “to malice with goodness”.

Francis said the Catholic Church risks becoming a mere organisation with propaganda as its mission instead of a drive to foster joy and harmony.

READ MORE

Thousands protest in Hong Kong over extradition law

- Press Association

More on this topic

Journalist arrested in Russia alleges police violence

Gavin & Stacey return will be ‘nostalgic joy-bomb’, says James Corden

Justin Edinburgh: Football fans leave tributes after Orient manager’s death

‘Important victory’ for journalism after NI arrest warrant quashed

PopeReligionsocial media

More in this Section

Hilary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham dies aged 65

Labour MP reported to chief whip for backing LGBT teaching protesters

Albanian president cancels local elections amid political tension

Firefighters tackling blaze at former university campus in Glasgow


Lifestyle

You've a week until Father's Day so check out our guide to gifts for green-fingered dads

The Cure bring magnificent gloom to Malahide

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »