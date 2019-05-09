NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pope issues law requiring Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 11:26 AM

Pope Francis has issued a new law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

The move is part of a new effort to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks.

The church law provides whistle-blower protections for anyone making a report and requires all dioceses around the world to have a system in place to receive the claims confidentially.

It outlines procedures for conducting preliminary investigations when the accused is a bishop, cardinal or religious superior.

It is the latest effort by Francis to respond to the global eruption of the sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has devastated the credibility of the Catholic hierarchy and his own papacy.

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, claims South

PA

KEYWORDS

Pope FrancisClergyCatholic Church

