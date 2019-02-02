NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope Francis urges politicians of all faiths to oppose abortion

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 10:01 PM

Pope Francis has urged politicians of all faiths to safeguard the rights of the unborn and has exhorted abortion opponents to also assure that children are born into a world where they can live with dignity.

Francis spoke on Saturday at the Vatican to an Italian Catholic anti-abortion group.

He praised their efforts but stressed that defending life also means assuring that people have health, education and job opportunities.

Francis encouraged politicians to defend the unborn for the common good, saying that the young bring hope and a future to society.

The pope decried "their killing in huge numbers" as undermining "the foundations of the construction of justice, compromising the proper solution of any other human and social issue".

Catholic teaching forbids abortion.


Related Articles

Chief law officer questions woman’s eligibility to challenge North's abortion laws

Health Minister concerned about claim woman's details were leaked after she had abortion

Belfast woman tells court of traumatic experience seeking abortion

NI abortion laws incompatible with human rights legislation, Belfast High Court told

More in this Section

Judge warns Trump’s aide not to treat charges like PR campaign

UK's Leave campaign fined for breaking data protection laws in Brexit messaging

Facebook and Twitter remove more fake accounts linked to Iran and Venezuela

Ceremony held to remember victims of Brazil mining dam collapse


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »