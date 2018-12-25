NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pope Francis urges Christians to put love before materialism at Christmas

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 10:32 AM

Pope Francis has urged Christians to forgo the greed, hoarding and materialism of Christmas and to focus instead on its message of simplicity, charity and love.

Francis celebrated a Christmas Eve Mass on Monday night in St Peter’s Basilica, opening a busy week for the pope that includes a Christmas Day message and blessing, a December 26 prayer, New Year’s Eve vespers and a January 1 Mass.

During his homily, Francis lamented that many people find meaning in possessions.

He said: “An insatiable greed marks all human history, even today, when paradoxically a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive.”

Francis’ has focused on the world’s poor and downtrodden during his five-year papacy.

The Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope has denounced the global financial system that he says make the rich richer at the expense of the poor.

- Press Association


