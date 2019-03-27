NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pope Francis to visit three capitals in September tour

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12:06 PM

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will visit the African countries of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius from September 4 to 10.

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis will visit the capitals: Maputo in Mozambique, Antananarivo in Madagascar and Port Louis in Mauritius.

The Holy See gave no other details, saying they would be divulged in due time.

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in a national address on Wednesday that the pope’s visit would be “an inspiration and an encouragement” to help “rebuild a prosperous, united and peaceful” nation.

Mr Nyusi noted the Vatican has played a role in peace talks with the southern African country’s Renamo opposition.

- Press Association

