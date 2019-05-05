NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pope Francis to visit refugee centre during his stay in Bulgaria

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Pope Francis has arrived in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest country and one that taken a hard line against migrants.

That stance conflicts with the pontiff’s view that reaching out to vulnerable people is a moral imperative.

On a two-day trip that began Sunday, Francis plans to tour a refugee centre and dive into the Vatican’s complicated relations with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

Bulgarian honour guards wait for Pope Francis (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Later in the day, Francis will talk with prime minister Boyko Borisov, whose centre-right, pro-Brussels coalition government includes three nationalist, anti-migrant parties.

The government has called for the closure of EU borders to migrants and sealed off its own frontier to Turkey with a barbed-wire fence.

Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, is the bloc’s poorest country, with the lowest average monthly salary, €575 and the smallest average monthly pension of €190.

- Press Association

