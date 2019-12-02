News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pope Francis sends envoy to bring 33 asylum-seekers from Greece to Vatican

By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Pope Francis has sent a cardinal to the Greek island of Lesbos to bring back to Rome 33 asylum-seekers, the Vatican said.

The cardinal has already headed to Lesbos, which the pope visited in 2016.

He will return on Wednesday with the migrants.

The Vatican says Francis wants to host young refugees and families from Afghanistan, Cameroon and Togo in a “gesture of solidarity”.

UN officials say minors risk exploitation at overcrowded camps on Greek islands.

