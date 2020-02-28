News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope Francis: Put down your phones and turn off the TV this Lent

Pope Francis: Put down your phones and turn off the TV this Lent
By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 02:26 PM

The Pope has urged Catholics to put down their phones and turn off the TV this Lent.

In a world “polluted by too much verbal violence”, Pope Francis warned of the “offensive and harmful words” being amplified online in a speech to a general audience on Ash Wednesday.

Pope Francis said Lent should be a time to switch from such technology and “open the Bible” instead.

“Lent is a time to disconnect from cell phones and connect to the Gospel,” he said, according to Vatican News.

“It is the time to give up useless words, chatter, rumours, gossip, and talk and to speak directly to the Lord.”

There was no television when Pope Francis was a child and his family made a point of not listening to the radio, he told thousands of attendants in St Peter’s Square.

He also reminded people of the importance of fasting over the 40-day Lent period, saying: “Fasting is being capable of giving up the superfluous and going to the essential.

“Fasting is not only losing weight, it is seeking the beauty of a simpler life.”

READ MORE

Italy seeks help as coronavirus cases surge past 400

More on this topic

TP O’Mahony: Can Francis still marry tradition and reform?TP O’Mahony: Can Francis still marry tradition and reform?

Phoenix Park gates to be refurbished at cost of €820kPhoenix Park gates to be refurbished at cost of €820k

Irish Examiner View: Pope says no to married priests - Francis baulks at new reformIrish Examiner View: Pope says no to married priests - Francis baulks at new reform

Pope Francis stops short of approving married men for priesthood in the AmazonPope Francis stops short of approving married men for priesthood in the Amazon

Pope FrancisReligionTOPIC: Pope Francis

More in this Section

Japanese island Hokkaido declares state of emergency over coronavirusJapanese island Hokkaido declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on waterGuests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water

Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn caseJapan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case

Global coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continuesGlobal coronavirus cases rise as China’s downward trend continues


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »