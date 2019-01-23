NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope Francis arrives in Panama to celebrate World Youth Day

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 10:07 PM

Pope Francis has arrived in Panama where he is to offer encouragement to young people gathered for World Youth Day 2019.

The pontiff’s plane touched down on Wednesday afternoon in the Panamanian capital.

He was met by President Juan Carlos Varela and first lady Lorena Castillo, who escorted him along a red carpet laid on the tarmac.

Pope Francis walks between Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and first lady Lorena Castillo de Varela (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Spectators waved Panamanian flags in greeting and shouted: “This is the youth of the pope!”

The pontiff told reporters travelling with him aboard the papal plane that he plans to go to Japan in November.

Francis had previously said he wanted to go, but this is the first confirmation that a trip will happen.

The pope also said he wants to visit Iraq, but that local church leaders have told him that the security situation is not yet right.

After Panama, the pontiff has scheduled trips to the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bulgaria and Macedonia.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

PanamaPope

Related Articles

Pope launches new prayer app for Catholics called Click To Pray

Pope comments on paedophilia - Time for action on clerical abuse

Church will 'never again' cover up clergy sex abuse, pledges Pope

Watch: Little boy climb onto stage to play during Pope's audience

More in this Section

Nicola Sturgeon to tell Theresa May to ‘stop pursuing the impossible’ on Brexit

Labour ‘highly likely’ to support plan to delay Brexit if no deal – McDonnell

Chinese model in ‘racist’ Dolce & Gabbana ads apologises

Rescue workers to resume search for plane carrying Cardiff footballer


Lifestyle

Failed at your resolutions already? Here’s why you should be setting goals instead

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »