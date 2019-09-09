News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope Francis arrives in Mauritius to honour missionary who ministered to freed slaves

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Pope Francis has arrived in the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius to celebrate its diversity and honour a 19th century French missionary who ministered to freed slaves.

Thousands of Mauritians waved palm branches as Francis arrived on Monday to celebrate a mass honouring the Reverend Jacques-Desire Laval.

While Catholics represent less than a third of Mauritius’ 1.3 million people, Father Laval is seen as a unifying figure for all Mauritians, most of whom are Hindu.

Faithful wave palm leaves as Pope Francis passes by with Vatican and Mauritius flags (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Francis is in the Mauritian capital Port Louis for just a few hours to meet with government leaders on the final day of his week-long Africa trip.

Attending the mass was a 50-member delegation from the Chagos Islands, an Indian Ocean archipelago that includes the US air base on Diego Garcia.

- Press Association

