NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi on first papal trip to Arabian Peninsula

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Pope Francis has landed in Abu Dhabi on the first papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam.

Pope Francis’s Alitalia flight touched down in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, at about 9.30pm local time Sunday.

While Francis is building on two of his priorities with his Sunday to Tuesday visit to the United Arab Emirates, promoting interfaith dialogue and visiting the Catholic peripheries, diplomatic protocol will probably dictate that he leaves other concerns behind.

The Emirates’ support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, which has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and the UAE’s problematic record on human rights and labour violations at home, are likely to get a pass, at least in public.

However, Francis did appeal earlier Sunday for an end to Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, saying the “cries of these children and their parents rise up” to God.

Pope Francis was greeted by Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A young boy and girl in traditional Emirati dress handed the pontiff flowers and the two leaders then walked past a guard of honour, all with traditional Arabic daggers at their waists.

Pope Francis and Sheikh Mohammed smiled and spoke to each other as they walked through the airport terminal.

The pope also met a host of Cabinet ministers in a greeting line, as well as Catholic and Muslim officials.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

PopePope FrancisUnited Arab Emirates

Related Articles

Pope blasts ‘invisible walls’ in bringing youth festival to jail

Pope urges public officials to live simply, honestly and transparently during visit to Panama

Pope Francis arrives in Panama to celebrate World Youth Day

Pope launches new prayer app for Catholics called Click To Pray

More in this Section

Pope Francis urges politicians of all faiths to oppose abortion

UK could see coldest night in almost a decade as big freeze continues

Men stopped attempted rape of teenager and held suspect until police arrived

Donald Trump plays round of golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »