News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope emotional as statue taken to UK after Falklands War is returned to Argentina

Pope emotional as statue taken to UK after Falklands War is returned to Argentina
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Pope Francis appeared to wipe away tears during a ceremony in St Peter’s Square marking the return to Argentina of a Virgin Mary statue which ended up in Britain after the Falklands War.

Argentine troops had brought a statue of Our Lady of Lujan to the Falkland Islands, or Las Malvinas, when they invaded the British colony in 1982.

After the two-month war, the statue ended up in a military cathedral in Britain, where it served as a focus for prayers for the dead from both sides.

Pope Francis with bishops from Britain and Argentina as they hold statues of Our Lady of Lujan, the original on the right and its replica on the left, in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis with bishops from Britain and Argentina as they hold statues of Our Lady of Lujan, the original on the right and its replica on the left, in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Following his public audience, Francis wiped his eyes and kissed a stone plaque which honours the war dead in his Argentine homeland.

The statue is going back to Argentina, while British Catholics will get a replica at the Catholic Military Cathedral of St Michael and St George in Aldershot.

Britain defeated Argentina, which believed the Falklands were illegally taken from it in 1833.

READ MORE

Here's what the main UK parties want to do about Brexit in one handy graphic

More on this topic

Pope’s chief bodyguard quits over handling of financial inquiryPope’s chief bodyguard quits over handling of financial inquiry

Pope Francis meets Jesuit who has been criticised for LGBT outreachPope Francis meets Jesuit who has been criticised for LGBT outreach

Pope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugeesPope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugees

Pope to call for nuclear disarmament during November visit to Thailand and JapanPope to call for nuclear disarmament during November visit to Thailand and Japan

ArgentinaFalkland IslandsPope FrancisVaticanTOPIC: Pope Francis

More in this Section

Vote victory helps Boris Johnson edge closer to December 12 electionVote victory helps Boris Johnson edge closer to December 12 election

Woman who left fiance’s stag party in the lurch after stealing money for Ibiza trip gets suspended sentenceWoman who left fiance’s stag party in the lurch after stealing money for Ibiza trip gets suspended sentence

Jurors consider verdicts in trial of members of paedophile hunting group in the UKJurors consider verdicts in trial of members of paedophile hunting group in the UK

Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone updateApple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update


Lifestyle

How's the hour change going for you?Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »