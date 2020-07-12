News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pope ‘deeply pained’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia decision

Pope ‘deeply pained’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia decision
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 12:38 PM

Pope Francis has said he is “deeply pained” over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque.

The sixth century building in Istanbul was originally constructed as a Christian cathedral.

In a very brief, improvised remark, Francis, speaking from his studio window overlooking St Peter’s Square, noted the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea.

“And the sea brings me a little far away with my thought to Istanbul,” the Pontiff said.

“I am thinking of St Sophia and I am deeply pained.”

Muslims offer their evening prayers outside Hagia Sophia (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Muslims offer their evening prayers outside Hagia Sophia (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Francis said no more but was clearly referring to the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally convert the monumental building back into a mosque.

The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453.

The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to make it a museum.

The pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to strong objections a day earlier by the head of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organisation described its “grief and dismay” in noting that Hagia Sophia has been “a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations”.

The council’s membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

Mr Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship after a high court annulled the 1934 government decision.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Hagia SophiaIstanbulPope FrancisTurkeyVaticanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemicTrump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Trump’s intervention over Stone draws fierce criticismTrump’s intervention over Stone draws fierce criticism

Israelis protest against government’s economic response to virusIsraelis protest against government’s economic response to virus

US coronavirus deaths take long-expected turn for the worseUS coronavirus deaths take long-expected turn for the worse


Lifestyle

Dr Martin Coyne, a GP based in Donegal, takes Catherine Shanahan through one of his work daysWorking Life: Dr Martin Coyne, GP, Co Donegal

A Spielberg classic, a host of Premier League ties and Romesh Ranganathan in the Sahara are among this weekend's top picksWeekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan

Contents from two Cork houses at Woodward's auction, says Des O'SullivanOnline sale with socially distant viewing at Woodward's

Des O'Sullivan previews Fonsie Mealy's timed online collector's saleCork silhouettes, a massacre and a landmark of Irish printing

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »