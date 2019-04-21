Pope celebrates Easter with traditional Mass

Pope Francis has celebrated Easter Mass at the Vatican, as the church faced a fresh round of bloodshed targeting Christians in Sri Lanka.

Hours after leading a late-night vigil, Francis processed into a flower-decked St Peter’s Square for the liturgy commemorating the resurrection of Christ.

Today we contemplate the empty tomb of Christ and we hear the words of the angel: "Do not be afraid! He is risen!" #Easter— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 21, 2019

This year the Easter season has been marred by both the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last week, and the massacre on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

More than 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded following near-simultaneous blasts at three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners. Faithful gather in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis did not deliver the traditional homily.

The 82-year-old has just completed an exhausting few days of Holy Week commemorations, including travelling to a prison outside Rome to wash the feet of inmates on Holy Thursday, presiding over the Way of the Cross procession at Rome’s Colosseum on Good Friday, and celebrating the Easter Vigil late on Saturday night in St Peter’s Basilica.

- Press Association