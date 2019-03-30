NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pope begins Morocco visit with praise for work on religious tolerance

Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 04:20 PM

The Pope has praised Morocco’s efforts to promote an Islam that rejects extremism as he began a visit to the north African country that has tried to distinguish itself as a beacon of religious tolerance and moderation in the Muslim world.

King Mohamed VI welcomed Francis to Rabat on Saturday for a visit aimed at encouraging Christian-Muslim ties and showing solidarity with Morocco’s ever-growing migrant community.

Pope Francis braved a downpour to greet crowds on his arrival in Rabat (Fadel Senna/AP)

In a speech to the king and Moroccan authorities at the Hassan Tower complex, Francis said it is “essential” for all believers to counter religious fanaticism and extremism with solidarity.

He called religious extremism “an offence against religion and against God himself”.

Francis, second left, is received by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI centre right, his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan right, and brother Prince Moulay Rachid, left (Fadel Senna/AP)

As the Pope and King Mohamed VI made their way through Rabat to the complex, security agents tackled a man who broke through a cordon and ran towards the motorcades.

The man appeared to be waving an envelope as he tried to snake his way between the motorcade vehicles before being tackled. The king and Pope were apparently unaware of the incident.

During his 27-hour visit, the Pope will tour a migrant welcome centre run by the Caritas Catholic charity.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Leclerc lights up Bahrain with his first pole position in Formula One

Comedian leads presidential polling in Ukraine

FAI commissions independent review into recent 'issues of concern'

'They are our special angels now' - heartbroken family bury Marie Downey and her 4-day-old son

KEYWORDS

MoroccoPopeRabat

More in this Section

French yellow vest protesters march in support of injured 73-year-old activist

Tens of thousands of Gaza protesters join anniversary march

May faces calls for unity government to end Brexit deadlock

Three teens charged in Malta over oil tanker hijack


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Asian flavours in baking

The Currabinny cooks: Warm weather brings back memories of pies and crumbles with mother

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Weekend Foord with Darina Allen: Recipies from the Irish Food Writers Guild Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »