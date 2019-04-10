NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Poll suggests 51% of UK would like final say on British Govt's Brexit deal

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 12:12 PM

More than half of the British public would like their Government's final Brexit deal to be put to a referendum, according to a new poll.

The Kantar poll found that 51% of people in the UK would like a referendum to be held on the deal once negotiations between the Government and the EU have come to an end.

One in three - 32% - would not like a public referendum to be held, and the remaining 17% do not know.

Support for a referendum on the deal includes 35% of people who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum and 67% of people who voted Remain.

The poll also put Labour three points ahead of the Conservative Party on voting intention.

Some 35% of the public would vote for Labour, the poll found, while 32% would vote Conservative.

The poll shows a nine-point drop in support for the Conservative Party compared to the same poll last month, and a four-point gain for Labour.

The Liberal Democrats polled at 11%, Ukip at 7%, the SNP at 5%, the Green Party at 4% and Plaid Cymru at 1%.

