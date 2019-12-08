Poll predicts Conservatives to win majority of 38 in election - Sunday Times

A new poll suggests Boris Johnson's heading for the most comfortable majority in a UK election in 14 years.

The poll for The Sunday Times shows a ten point lead for his Conservative Party over Labour.

The Datapraxis poll, using the multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) model, predicted that the Conservatives would win 344 seats, with the opposition Labour Party taking 221, the Times’s Tim Shipman said on Twitter.

“Their last MRP, two weeks ago gave a majority of 48,” he said, adding the poll was based on 500,000 YouGov interviews using the Datapraxis model.

YouGov for Sunday Times TORIES HOLD 10% LEAD Con 43% (+1) Lab 33% (-) LD 13% (+1) Brexit 3 (-1) Green 3 (-1) 1680 on 5-6 Dec Changes since YouGov 2-3 Dec — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) December 7, 2019

Voters head to the polls on Thursday, with the first indications on a potential result expected by night time.

Financial Times political editor, George Parker, says trust is a huge issue for Mr Johnson, but it's unlikely to stop people voting for his party.

"The one thing people do trust him on is his ability to deliver Brexit ..."

- Additional reportng by Reuters