News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»UK ELECTIONS

Poll predicts Conservatives to win majority of 38 in election - Sunday Times

Poll predicts Conservatives to win majority of 38 in election - Sunday Times
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 09:18 AM

A new poll suggests Boris Johnson's heading for the most comfortable majority in a UK election in 14 years.

The poll for The Sunday Times shows a ten point lead for his Conservative Party over Labour.

The Datapraxis poll, using the multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) model, predicted that the Conservatives would win 344 seats, with the opposition Labour Party taking 221, the Times’s Tim Shipman said on Twitter.

“Their last MRP, two weeks ago gave a majority of 48,” he said, adding the poll was based on 500,000 YouGov interviews using the Datapraxis model.

Voters head to the polls on Thursday, with the first indications on a potential result expected by night time.

Financial Times political editor, George Parker, says trust is a huge issue for Mr Johnson, but it's unlikely to stop people voting for his party.

"The one thing people do trust him on is his ability to deliver Brexit ..."

- Additional reportng by Reuters

READ MORE

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if he fails to win majority

More on this topic

Boris Johnson says naughtiest thing he will admit to doing is riding bike on pavementBoris Johnson says naughtiest thing he will admit to doing is riding bike on pavement

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if he fails to win majorityBoris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if he fails to win majority

Boris Johnson: Questions about trust make my blood boilBoris Johnson: Questions about trust make my blood boil

Russian disinformation campaign behind leak of Labour's NHS documents, Reddit saysRussian disinformation campaign behind leak of Labour's NHS documents, Reddit says

UK ElectionsTOPIC: UK Elections