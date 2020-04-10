Politicians express relief as UK Prime Minister leaves intensive care

Politicians from across the political spectrum have expressed their relief at the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was asked to deputise for the PM, declared it “the news we all wanted to hear”.

And Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the “world-class care” of the NHS, adding: “So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery.”

The development came less than an hour before the country joined together for the weekly applauding of NHS staff.

Mr Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds tweeted a string of clapping emojis as she joined in the Clap For Carers campaign at 8pm.

She accompanied her post with a painted picture of a rainbow.

Meanwhile, newly elected Labour leader Keir Starmer also welcomed the “good news” that the prime minister had been moved back to the hospital ward.

He tweeted: “I hope it is the beginnings of a speedy recovery.”

In the US, President Donald Trump sent a message of support, tweeting: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posted a thumbs up on Twitter at the “good news”.

Some of Mr Johnson’s ministerial colleagues expressed their delight at the improvement in the condition of the “boss”.

Sharing a short clip of Mr Johnson giving a double thumbs up, trade policy minister Conor Burns tweeted: “Fantastic news Boss! Now @BorisJohnson rest up and come back to lead us soon.”

And Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful news. Relieved and delighted for @BorisJohnson.”