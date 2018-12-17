NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Polish president says Strasbourg attack victim tried to protect others

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 09:20 AM

Poland’s president has said a Polish victim of last week’s shooting attack in Strasbourg, France, had been trying to protect other people.

Barto Orent-Niedzielski died on Sunday after being shot in the head during Tuesday’s attack, bringing the number of victims to five.

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects to victims of the attack (AP)

The 36-year-old from Katowice, Poland, lived in Strasbourg, where he worked at the European Parliament and as a journalist.

Polish president Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter that “I knew him by sight. I am shocked. I had not realized that he was the one mortally wounded protecting other people. Honor to his memory. RIP.”

According to some reports, Mr Orent-Niedzielski fought the gunman and stopped him from entering a crowded club, possibly preventing more deaths.

- Press Association


