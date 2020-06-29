News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Polish president attacks LGBT rights as he heads to runoff with Warsaw mayor

Polish president attacks LGBT rights as he heads to runoff with Warsaw mayor
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 11:23 AM

Poland’s conservative president Andrzej Duda has promised to protect traditional Polish values against LGBT rights after a first-round presidential election that gave him the most votes but forced him into a runoff.

His immediate return to a theme he has raised frequently during his campaign was an indication that he is heading into a tight race with Warsaw’s centrist mayor by seeking to win the votes of those on the far right, not the political centre.

Nearly complete results from Sunday’s balloting show that Mr Duda, who is backed by the populist ruling Law and Justice party, won nearly 44% of the votes.

In second place was Rafal Trzaskowski, the pro-European Union mayor, with slightly over 30%.

The two will face each other in a July 12 runoff that is shaping up as a standoff between two 48-year-old politicians who represent opposing sides of a bitter cultural divide.

Andrzej Duda (Petr David Josek/AP)
Andrzej Duda (Petr David Josek/AP)

Whether or not Mr Duda wins will determine whether Law and Justice keeps its near-monopoly on power. Over the past five years the party has taken control of the country’s judicial system in a way the EU has denounced as violating democratic values.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitored the election, said it was professionally run, but added that public TV broadcaster “became a campaign tool for the incumbent, while some reporting had clear xenophobic and anti-Semitic undertones”.

“The campaign itself was characterised by negative rhetoric by the leading candidates that further aggravated the already confrontational atmosphere,” the OSCE said in a statement. “Inflammatory language by the incumbent and his campaign was at times xenophobic and homophobic.”

While Mr Trzaskowski trailed Mr Duda on Sunday, in a runoff he would be likely to gain many votes from the nine other candidates who have been eliminated, including a progressive Catholic independent, Szymon Holownia, who won nearly 14%.

Rafal Trzaskowski (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Rafal Trzaskowski (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Up for grabs will also be the nearly 7% of votes that went to a far-right candidate, Krzysztof Bosak.

On state radio on Monday morning, Mr Duda stressed how his values line up with those of Mr Bosak, calling same-sex marriage “alien” and depicting Mr Trzaskowski as left-wing.

Earlier this month, Mr Duda said the LGBT rights movement promotes a viewpoint more dangerous than communism. Despite street protests in Poland and criticism from the EU, he appeared to be returning to that theme, with slightly toned-down language.

He said “ideological materials” must be kept out of schools and any pro-LGBT material in school would remind him of his childhood, when the communist regime taught children one ideology and children learned something else in their homes.

Mr Trzaskowski’s programme calls for allowing same-sex civil partnerships but not marriage, and he has largely avoided the issue on the campaign trail.

He has sought to win some of Mr Bosak’s voters by stressing their shared free-market views.

Mr Bosak is a legislator with the Confederation party, which entered parliament for the first time last year on a programme that is anti-American and anti-EU and opposes LGBT rights.

The party’s pro-market positions have won over some libertarians who oppose Law and Justice’s strong involvement in the economy.

Poland’s state electoral commission announced the results of the election on Monday based on a count of nearly 99.8% of votes.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Andrzej DudaElectionRafal TrzaskowskiTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo declares victory after French municipal electionsParis mayor Anne Hidalgo declares victory after French municipal elections

Andrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election – exit pollAndrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election – exit poll

Suspect arrested after man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protestSuspect arrested after man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protest

Starbucks pauses social media ads amid Facebook boycott callStarbucks pauses social media ads amid Facebook boycott call


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »