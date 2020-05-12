News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Polish president accepts rapper’s challenge in health service fundraiser

Polish president accepts rapper’s challenge in health service fundraiser
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Poland’s president has recorded a hip-hop video as part of an effort to raise money for the country’s health service as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

President Andrzej Duda’s recording has drawn over 1.9 million views on YouTube since Monday, along with both praise for his participation and criticism of the metaphorical lyrics, which are being interpreted as a description of medics’ attempts to save lives.

Mr Duda’s contribution is an answer to a challenge from a Polish rapper, Zeus, part of a charity action in which musical performers record 16 verses of rapped text to raise money for Poland’s health service.

The action so far has raised over 1.6 million zlotys (380,000 US dollars).

The president is seeking re-election (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
The president is seeking re-election (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Others who have participated include popular singer-songwriter Dawid Podsiadlo and opera countertenor Jozef Jakub Orlinski.

Mr Duda’s participation comes as he seeks a second term in a presidential election that is expected within the next three months.

It was originally due to be held last Sunday, but was postponed last week amid criticism of a plan by the conservative government, which backs the incumbent, to go ahead with an all-postal vote amid restrictions on public life caused by the pandemic.

Some users commenting on the video have argued that the head of state is helping raise money for a health service that the government which supports him does not fund sufficiently.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19PolandTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'

Babies and mothers among dead as militants storm maternity hospital in KabulBabies and mothers among dead as militants storm maternity hospital in Kabul

London railway worker and mother-of-one died ‘after being spat on by man with Covid-19’London railway worker and mother-of-one died ‘after being spat on by man with Covid-19’

China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truceChina suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce


Lifestyle

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

Experts share their advice on the fear of going back to the ‘real world’ after so long.How to deal with ‘coming out of lockdown anxiety’

Folk-punk poet Jinx Lennon’s unique take on modern Ireland has been unleashed via a new album, writes Ellie O’ByrneJinx Lennon's new album a unique take on modern Ireland

There is a common misconception that eating well has to cost a lot of money but this doesn’t have to be the case. Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean having to compromise on quality.Four recipes for quality food on a tight budget

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »