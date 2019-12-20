News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Polish MPs approve law giving government powers to fire judges

Polish MPs approve law giving government powers to fire judges
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:45 PM

The lower house of the Polish parliament has passed legislation giving the government powers to fire or fine judges whose rulings it does not like.

The bill still faces a vote in the Senate, where the opposition has a slim majority. But the upper house has little real power and will only be able to delay the bill, not block it, and Poland’s president is expected to sign it.

The EU had urged Polish authorities to suspend the bill, citing concerns about judicial independence.

The controversial law comes from the ruling Law and Justice party (AP/Czarek Sokolowski)
The controversial law comes from the ruling Law and Justice party (AP/Czarek Sokolowski)

The bill passed after two days of emotional debate. Government supporters defended it as a way to bring order to what they claim is a “chaotic” justice system and opposition MPs said it threatens democracy.

Vera Jourova, European Commission vice-president for values and transparency, made her appeal in a letter to Poland’s president, prime minister and the speakers of the two houses of parliament.

Saying the commission was concerned about judicial independence and rule of law, she asked Polish authorities to consult with legal experts at the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights body, before moving forward.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, also urged the Polish parliament to stop working on the bill. On Twitter, she wrote that it “further curtails judges’ & prosecutors’ independence & freedom of expression on pain of penalties or dismissal”.

Since the conservative governing party, Law and Justice, came to power in 2015, it has been cementing its power over most of the country’s judicial system. It argues the changes make the system more efficient. The EU and domestic critics say the changes violate democratic standards in a nation that only became a democracy 30 years ago with the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.

The legislation allows the government to discipline judges who speak out against changes the ruling party made to the judiciary, even when the judges’ rulings adhere to European Union law and Poland’s Constitution.

Critics have denounced the legislation as draconian, and protests took place across Poland on Wednesday evening.

Poland’s Supreme Court argued this week that by overriding the primacy of EU law, the bill could put Poland on the path towards eventually being forced out of the 28-member European bloc.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the legislation “risks further undermining the already heavily challenged independence of the judiciary in Poland”.

JudiciaryLaw and JusticeTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Julian Assange in court over Spanish surveillance caseJulian Assange in court over Spanish surveillance case

Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on first space flightBoeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on first space flight

France fines Google for abusing ad dominanceFrance fines Google for abusing ad dominance

Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explainedBoris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill explained


Lifestyle

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

Des O'Driscoll talks us through his highlights for 2019.Arts/Ents Editor Des O'Driscoll selects his personal highlights of 2019

If you have any concerns or issues you would like Louise to answer you can confidentially do so by submitting your question.We're launching the Louise O'Neill agony aunt column

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »