Polish mayor's widow blames killing on government-controlled television

The widow of a Polish mayor killed earlier this month has blamed his death on "hate speech" used against him on government-controlled television.

Magdalena Adamowicz said in an interview published on the Onet.pl portal that TVP has "responsibility" for the death of Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz.

Mr Adamowicz, who had been critical of the right-wing ruling party, died on January 14 after being stabbed the night before at a public charity event in the northern Polish city.

The arrested suspect is an ex-convict who publicly voiced a grudge against an opposition party that Mr Adamowicz once belonged to.

The attacker's mother has begged forgiveness from Mr Adamowicz's family and said her son has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

TVP said it will sue anyone suggesting that its programmes have contributed to the death.

People stand by a heart shaped with candles as a tribute to slain President of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz in Gdansk, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Wojciech Strozyk)

PA