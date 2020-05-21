News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into Boris Johnson over Arcuri relationship

Police watchdog will not launch criminal probe into Boris Johnson over Arcuri relationship
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Boris Johnson will not be the subject of a criminal investigation by the UK police watchdog over allegations that he used his position while London mayor to benefit and reward US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday that it would not be launching a probe into the British Prime Minister following claims of misconduct in public office, which he denies.

But the London Assembly said it will resume its own investigation into allegations that Ms Arcuri received thousands of pounds in public money and privileged access to three foreign trade trips led by Mr Johnson when he headed City Hall.

Neither Mr Johnson nor Ms Arcuri have denied that they were involved in an affair.

Jennifer Arcuri, the US businesswoman at the centre of the allegations (PA)
Jennifer Arcuri, the US businesswoman at the centre of the allegations (PA)

The allegations were referred to the IOPC in September because the watchdog has a remit over the City Hall role, as head of the mayor’s office for policing and crime.

Now the result of a months-long scoping exercise by the IOPC has concluded that a criminal investigation should not go ahead.

But the London Assembly said it would resume its own investigation, which it paused at the request of the police watchdog.

Len Duvall, chairman of the Greater London Authority’s oversight committee, said: “The IOPC was looking specifically at whether he committed a criminal offence.

“That’s not our remit and their decision doesn’t have any real bearing on our investigation, which will focus on his conduct as mayor of London.”

The Labour assembly member added: “Everyone who holds public office, whether you’re the mayor of London, or indeed the Prime Minister, is expected to adhere to the principles of public life – including integrity, selflessness, openness and honesty, to name a few.

“Our investigation will consider whether Boris Johnson conducted himself in a way that’s expected from anyone in that position.”

The allegations surfaced in an investigation by the Sunday Times on September 22 last year, on the morning Mr Johnson was flying to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Initially he declined to deny any of the claims during sustained questioning on the RAF Voyager, but later broke his silence to insist “everything was done with complete propriety”.

Ms Arcuri has said she had “every right” to go on the trade missions, describing herself as a “legitimate businesswoman”.

A Government review in October said a separate £100,000 grant awarded to Hacker House, a company run by Ms Arcuri, in 2018 was “appropriate”.

The newspaper investigation reported that Ms Arcuri’s business received £10,000 in sponsorship from an organisation overseen by Mr Johnson as mayor in 2013 and a further £15,000 was said to have come in 2014.

READ MORE

Oxfam to close operations in 18 countries as virus drains finances

More on this topic

Boris Johnson to take paternity leave ‘later in the year’Boris Johnson to take paternity leave ‘later in the year’

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boyBoris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to baby boy

UK Prime Minister Johnson: 'So much more to do' to ensure gender equalityUK Prime Minister Johnson: 'So much more to do' to ensure gender equality

Baby-carrier added to Boris Johnson wax figure in London museumBaby-carrier added to Boris Johnson wax figure in London museum


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Boris JohnsonIndependent Office for Police ConductIOPCJennifer ArcuriLondon AssemblyTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Brazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soarsBrazil expands use of unproven chloroquine as virus death toll soars

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student in UK

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decadeAstronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade

Autistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity caseAutistic man shot dead in England in mistaken identity case


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »