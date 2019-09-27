News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over Arcuri

Police watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over Arcuri
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 09:46 PM

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police complaints body for England and Wales to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said its monitoring officer had recorded a “conduct matter” against Mr Johnson over allegations Ms Arcuri received sponsorship monies and access to trade missions because of her friendship with him while he was mayor of London.

A ‘conduct matter’ exists where there is information that indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now consider whether there are grounds to investigate the British Prime Minister for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

Mr Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Ms Arcuri.

Earlier he said that he would comply with an order by the London Assembly to provide details of his links with Ms Arcuri, although he insisted they were “barking up the wrong tree”.

In a statement, the GLA said: “The ‘conduct matter’ has been recorded as allegations have been brought to the attention of the monitoring officer that Boris Johnson maintained a friendship with Jennifer Arcuri and as a result of that friendship allowed Ms Arcuri to participate in trade missions and receive sponsorship monies in circumstances when she and her companies could not have expected otherwise to receive those benefits.

“A ‘conduct matter’ exists where there is information that indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that this is proved in any way.

“The IOPC will now consider if it is necessary for the matter to be investigated.”

The issue has been referred to the IOPC, which deals with complaints against police forces in England and Wales, because at the time held the post equivalent to police and crime commissioner.

The move is another potential setback for the Prime Minister at the end of a tumultuous week which saw the Supreme Court rule that his controversial decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

It follows a report by The Sunday Times that Ms Arcuri, an American who moved to London seven years ago, was given £126,000 in public money and was treated to privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by Mr Johnson while he was mayor.

The Government has since frozen a £100,000 grant to Ms Arcuri’s company, Hacker House, pending a review.

It is facing embarrassing questions about the verification process carried out before awarding the money.

Digital Minister Matt Warman told the Commons that his department had done the “usual due diligence” and that the company had a British phone number.

However, numerous reports said calls to the number were directed to an office in California, where Ms Arcuri, 34, is said to now be based.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump Doonbeg earned €113,000 for feeding gardaí during Trump's visit

More on this topic

PM to give details of relationship with US businesswoman to London AssemblyPM to give details of relationship with US businesswoman to London Assembly

‘Zombie Prime Minister’ Boris Johnson must go, says SNP leader‘Zombie Prime Minister’ Boris Johnson must go, says SNP leader

Corbyn criticises media over coverage of Johnson claimsCorbyn criticises media over coverage of Johnson claims

Man in Johnson NHS row defends journalist for revealing Labour linkMan in Johnson NHS row defends journalist for revealing Labour link

Boris JohnsonHacker HouseJames CleverlyJennifer ArcuriLondon AssemblypoliticsTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Mother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK namedMother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK named

No 10 responds to suggestion EU law could be used to justify no-deal BrexitNo 10 responds to suggestion EU law could be used to justify no-deal Brexit

Scores of dolphins die on island beach off west AfricaScores of dolphins die on island beach off west Africa

PM refuses to stop dubbing anti no-deal Brexit law ‘surrender act’PM refuses to stop dubbing anti no-deal Brexit law ‘surrender act’


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

A great day off in Boyne Valley.Darina Allen: Super innovative food to show off superb local ingredients

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »