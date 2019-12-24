News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Authorities in New Zealand have called off the search for two bodies they believe were washed out to sea after the White Island eruption.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two dozen others hospitalised with severe burns.

The death toll rose to 19 over the weekend, including two people who have not been found.

Police said their decision followed “extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway”.

“Sadly no further items of significance have been located,” a statement added.

Police have identified the pair believed to be washed out to sea as New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Australian teenager Winona Langford, 17.

Meanwhile, the families of two American newlyweds who were badly injured during the eruption said the pair are progressing as well as could be hoped for given the extent of their injuries.

The couple, Lauren Urey, 32, and Matt Urey, 36, from Richmond, Virginia, remain in hospital in New Zealand.

“There are no words to express how horrible this has been for everyone involved, but we are very lucky and grateful that although Lauren and Matt are severely injured, they’re still with us,” the families said.

They said that while the two were progressing as well as could be hoped for, “they both have a tremendously difficult and long road to recovery ahead of them”.

READ MORE

Prince Philip looked after ‘very well’ as he spends fourth night in hospital

White Island, also known by its Maori name, Whakaari, is the tip of an undersea volcano about 30 miles off New Zealand’s North Island and was a popular tourist destination before the eruption.

New Zealand authorities are investigating the circumstances around the disaster.

More on this topic

New Zealand names final two people not found after volcano eruptionNew Zealand names final two people not found after volcano eruption

New Zealand observes silence one week after volcano killed 18New Zealand observes silence one week after volcano killed 18

First volcano victim named as teams hope to recover remaining bodiesFirst volcano victim named as teams hope to recover remaining bodies

New Zealand experts recover six bodies from toxic island after volcano eruptionNew Zealand experts recover six bodies from toxic island after volcano eruption

New ZealandWhite IslandvolcanoTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruptionPolice suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption

Australian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continuesAustralian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continues

Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training missionRussia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training mission

Prince Philip looked after ‘very well’ as he spends fourth night in hospitalPrince Philip looked after ‘very well’ as he spends fourth night in hospital


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »