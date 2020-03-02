News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police surround shopping centre in Manila as ’30 people taken hostage’

Police surround shopping centre in Manila as ’30 people taken hostage’
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 05:58 AM

Police have surrounded a shopping centre in Manila after reports a former security guard has taken several people hostage.

An official said about 30 people were being held by the gunman, with one person shot and wounded.

Local media reported gunshots at the V-Mall at the Greenhill Shopping Centre, in San Juan area of the Philippine capital with shoppers rushing out in panic.

Local news reports said a former security guard has taken hostage several employees of the shopping centre.

More than a dozen SWAT commandos were seen entering the centre with assault rifles.

Greenhill Shopping CentreManilaV-Mall

More in this Section

First coronavirus case confirmed in ScotlandFirst coronavirus case confirmed in Scotland

Boris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home SecretaryBoris Johnson says he ‘absolutely’ has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

Warm winter ruins German ice wine productionWarm winter ruins German ice wine production

Refugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalatesRefugees mass at borders as fighting between Syria and Turkey escalates


Lifestyle

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Hilary Fennell talks to Hazel Clifford about traits, faults and what she's most thankful forThis much I know: Hazel Clifford

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends - What's hot and what's not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »