Police share video of search for Suzuki Splash car stranded in rising flood waters in UK

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 12:29 PM

Police in England have released video of a search for a car containing four people who were trapped on a flooded road during Storm Ciara.

The ironically named Suzuki Splash had got into difficulty near Bellingham, Northumberland in the north of England while heading to Sunderland from the Kielder area on Sunday.

The police helicopter joined officers in searching for the vehicle, whose occupants included an eight-year-old, as the driver was unsure of her exact location on the flooded road.

Police followed the stranded driver’s expected route through the rising waters and located the stricken car.

Inspector Pam Bridges advised drivers to take extra care in bad weather and to use a free app called What3Words, which gives users a precise location which they can pass on to the emergency services.

She said: “This is incredibly helpful on our vast system of unnamed roads and rural landscape.”

