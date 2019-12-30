News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police seal off junction near Berlin’s Checkpoint Charlie amid reports of shots fired

File photo.
By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 04:41 PM

Police in Germany have sealed off a junction near Berlin’s Checkpoint Charlie after they were alerted of shots fired.

The police operation centred on a cafe a block from the famous former border crossing between East and West Berlin, a popular tourist spot. A subway station next to the scene was closed.

Authorities had been alerted to shots having been fired in an apparent robbery attempt but police later said they had not been able to confirm any shooting.

Police initially said that a man apparently tried to rob the cafe and fired shots before fleeing.

But they later said that, after questioning further witnesses and examining the whole building, they had been unable to confirm the reported shots.

They said that they also had garnered no further leads on a possible suspect.

