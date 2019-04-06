NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police probe ‘large-scale’ fight after Ladies Day at Aintree

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 12:19 PM

A “large-scale” fight broke out between racegoers and youths following Ladies Day at Aintree, police have said.

Officers were called to the former Old Roan pub on Copy Lane, about a mile from the racecourse, at 7.30pm on Friday following reports a large group of youths had confronted racegoers, resulting in a fight.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray but has since been released under investigation.

Superintendent Dave Charnock of Merseyside Police said: “This kind of violent disorder in a public place will not be tolerated and we are currently examining CCTV and video footage and following a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible.

“A dispersal zone has been put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and high-visibility patrols will be stepped up in the area over the weekend.

“This means that any groups of people gathering in the areas of Old Roan to Warbreck Moor can be moved on. I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage to contact us.”

He added: “Despite this incident occurring away from the racecourse, the actions of individuals involved have tarnished what was an otherwise fantastic day for racegoers and we will continue to pursue those responsible and put them before the courts.

“We have no doubt that everyone attending the final day of the Grand National Festival will have a fantastic time and officers will be both inside and outside the course to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Armed police at the entrance to Aintree Racecourse (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police had praised racegoers for their behaviour on Ladies Day as thousands descended on the world-famous racecourse for the second day of the Grand National Festival.

Only two arrests were made on the course on Friday, with one man held on suspicion of possession of counterfeit currency and another arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

- Press Association

AintreeGrand NationalLadies Day

