News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police patrol car in UK gets ticket while attending emergency

By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 03:39 PM

A marked police car in England was issued with a parking ticket while attending an emergency call.

Officers called the unnamed company to explain but were asked to write a letter of appeal.

An image of the ticket was posted on the Plymouth Response A Section Twitter account.

“We’ve been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park,” it tweeted.

“The vehicle was attending an emergency. We’ve called the company to explain.

“They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that!”

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, described the incident as “ridiculous”.

He tweeted: “This is ridiculous. If I can help please let me know.”

parkingpoliceUK

More in this Section

US hits militia blamed for killing American contractorUS hits militia blamed for killing American contractor

Record late December temperature ‘goes unnoticed’ in Scottish HighlandsRecord late December temperature ‘goes unnoticed’ in Scottish Highlands

Parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman, police sayParishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman, police say

Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in RussiaPutin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia


Lifestyle

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.From lazers to lashes: Some of the top beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »