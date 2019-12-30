Police patrol car in UK gets ticket while attending emergency

A marked police car in England was issued with a parking ticket while attending an emergency call.

Officers called the unnamed company to explain but were asked to write a letter of appeal.

An image of the ticket was posted on the Plymouth Response A Section Twitter account.

“We’ve been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park,” it tweeted.

“The vehicle was attending an emergency. We’ve called the company to explain.

“They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that!”

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, described the incident as “ridiculous”.

He tweeted: “This is ridiculous. If I can help please let me know.”