Police patrol car in UK gets ticket while attending emergency

A marked police car in England was issued with a parking ticket while attending an emergency call.
Officers called the unnamed company to explain but were asked to write a letter of appeal.
An image of the ticket was posted on the Plymouth Response A Section Twitter account.
“We’ve been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park,” it tweeted.
“The vehicle was attending an emergency. We’ve called the company to explain.
“They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that!”
December 30, 2019
Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, described the incident as “ridiculous”.
He tweeted: “This is ridiculous. If I can help please let me know.”