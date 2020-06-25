News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police officers attacked and vehicles smashed in London clashes

By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:34 AM

Riots and violent confrontations with police have taken place in south-east London overnight.

Footage on social media showed a number of police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

After what appeared to start as a street party, footage showed bottles being thrown at officers as the authorities were chased from the area.

In another clip, one member of the public can be seen bleeding from the face following clashes with others present.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

