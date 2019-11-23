News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police officers assaulted as fighting breaks out at Birmingham cinema

By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 10:52 PM

A number of police officers have been assaulted after a large brawl broke out at a cinema in Birmingham.

Officers were called to reports of people with machetes at Star City, in the Nechells area of the city, shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.

They found a group of more than 100 people there, and said “pockets of fighting” had broken out.

West Midlands Police confirmed that several arrests had been made and said a dispersal order had been put in place, meaning officers can arrest anyone who refuses to leave when asked.

Police were called to reports of people with machetes at the complex (Rachel Allison/PA)

One eyewitness said that “a young boy was crying on the floor with his mother” as a number of young people started fighting.

Rachael Allison told the PA news agency: “The police told everyone to leave the cinema as they held Taser guns in their hands and started to bring in guard dogs.

“I spoke to a policeman who told me it is unclear whether the kids had weapons and also stated when kids fight they bring their group of friends.”

Another eyewitness described it as “one of the scariest moments of [her] life”, as she queued to watch the new Frozen film with her daughter.

Choleigh McGuire said: “Armed police come, Tasers come, all of the people that were fighting ran off into the cinema, hiding. I am shaking.”

